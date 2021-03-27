Coty Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:COTY)

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Coty in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.97. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Coty’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on COTY. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Coty from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Coty from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Coty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Coty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.69.

Shares of NYSE:COTY opened at $8.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 2.25. Coty has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.92.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Coty had a negative net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COTY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Coty by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Coty by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 791,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 122,093 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Coty by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 657,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Coty in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Coty by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 876,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 428,572 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Coty news, Director Robert S. Singer purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.63 per share, for a total transaction of $497,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 446,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,960,175.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

