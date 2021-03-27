Cove Street Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 42,746 Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 42,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,632,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831,040 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 7,133,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675,084 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 658.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,315,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,691,000 after acquiring an additional 4,614,715 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,976,000. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,322,000. 86.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HWM. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Sunday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Shares of NYSE:HWM traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.99. 2,890,907 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,620,980. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.37. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $32.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

