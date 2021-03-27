Cove Street Capital LLC Has $35.80 Million Position in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Cove Street Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,096,359 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 53,010 shares during the quarter. Viasat comprises 6.3% of Cove Street Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Cove Street Capital LLC owned 1.60% of Viasat worth $35,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Viasat in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viasat in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Viasat by 21.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,928 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Viasat during the 3rd quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in Viasat by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 9,306 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 3,000 shares of Viasat stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total transaction of $167,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,542.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VSAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Viasat from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Viasat from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. William Blair raised shares of Viasat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Viasat from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Viasat has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.86.

VSAT traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $49.65. The company had a trading volume of 324,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,039. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,482.50 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.63. Viasat, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.82 and a fifty-two week high of $61.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.28 and its 200 day moving average is $40.16.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $575.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.56 million. Viasat had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Viasat, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks, and Government Systems. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; and mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts.

