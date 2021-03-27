Cove Street Capital LLC Makes New $4.86 Million Investment in Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG)

Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new position in Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,685,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,855,000. Cove Street Capital LLC owned 6.38% of Great Elm Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Great Elm Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,722,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Great Elm Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Great Elm Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Great Elm Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Elm Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,471,000. 45.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Great Elm Group alerts:

Shares of GEG traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $2.46. 38,254 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,495. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.99. Great Elm Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $4.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of $65.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.32.

Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Great Elm Group had a negative return on equity of 26.82% and a negative net margin of 20.86%. The company had revenue of $16.58 million for the quarter.

Great Elm Group Company Profile

Great Elm Group, Inc operates in durable medical equipment, investment management, and real estate businesses. It distributes respiratory care equipment, including positive air pressure equipment and supplies, ventilators and oxygen equipment, and replacement parts, as well as provides sleep study services; and rents medical equipment.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.