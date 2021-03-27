Cove Street Capital LLC Sells 17,925 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Cove Street Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,321 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 17,925 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC owned 0.06% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $3,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 1,010.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AXTA traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.72. 1,737,332 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,816,868. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.32. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1 year low of $15.43 and a 1 year high of $31.48. The company has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.47.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.15. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AXTA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.42.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

