Cove Street Capital LLC Sells 18,854 Shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Cove Street Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,854 shares during the period. Standex International accounts for about 2.6% of Cove Street Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Cove Street Capital LLC owned approximately 1.51% of Standex International worth $14,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Standex International by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 55,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Standex International in the fourth quarter worth about $339,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Standex International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,560,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Standex International by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 18,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 4,814 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Standex International in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Standex International alerts:

Standex International stock traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.99. 71,535 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,277. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.34 and its 200-day moving average is $78.51. Standex International Co. has a 12 month low of $40.32 and a 12 month high of $108.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.60, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.05. Standex International had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $156.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Standex International Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.51%.

In other Standex International news, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,549 shares in the company, valued at $5,087,155. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James A. Hooven sold 547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total value of $52,687.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,949 shares in the company, valued at $476,687.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,217 shares of company stock worth $740,684. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SXI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barrington Research increased their price target on Standex International from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.