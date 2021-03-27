Cove Street Capital LLC Sells 787,800 Shares of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

Cove Street Capital LLC cut its holdings in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) by 41.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,094,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 787,800 shares during the quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC owned approximately 1.46% of Liberty TripAdvisor worth $4,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LTRPA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Liberty TripAdvisor by 1,926.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,925,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,031,000 after acquiring an additional 3,731,510 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Liberty TripAdvisor by 449.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,338,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913,123 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty TripAdvisor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,088,000. Triad Investment Management boosted its position in Liberty TripAdvisor by 1,696.7% during the 4th quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 817,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after acquiring an additional 771,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty TripAdvisor by 1,484.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 687,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 643,993 shares in the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LTRPA traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.19. The company had a trading volume of 897,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.73. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $7.74. The company has a market capitalization of $465.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.62.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates through two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

