Covesting Achieves Market Cap of $13.99 Million (COV)

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded 39.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 27th. Over the last seven days, Covesting has traded up 48.1% against the US dollar. One Covesting token can now be purchased for $0.78 or 0.00001391 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Covesting has a market cap of $13.99 million and $511,610.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00021279 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.79 or 0.00047931 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $343.33 or 0.00614171 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001790 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.35 or 0.00065027 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00023191 BTC.

Covesting Profile

Covesting (COV) is a token. It was first traded on October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 tokens. The official website for Covesting is covesting.io . Covesting’s official message board is medium.com/covesting . Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Covesting

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covesting should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Covesting using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

