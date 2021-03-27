Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 15,300 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 44.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,300 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Centene by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 13,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Centene by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 14,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 6,643 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in Centene by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 69,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,070,000 after buying an additional 12,923 shares during the period. Mirova bought a new position in Centene during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Natixis increased its position in Centene by 280.1% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 559,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,648,000 after buying an additional 412,481 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Centene news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total value of $487,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $787,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,136,260 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNC opened at $64.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $53.60 and a twelve month high of $74.70.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $28.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.44 billion. Centene had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 13.45%. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CNC. Mizuho began coverage on Centene in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Centene from $83.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 21st. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Centene from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.65.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

