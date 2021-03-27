Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,557 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,557 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $61.86 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.16 and a 1 year high of $61.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.40 and its 200-day moving average is $52.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $41.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.44 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 123.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.4859 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.10.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

