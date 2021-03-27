Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $765.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) will post $765.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Crane’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $772.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $759.00 million. Crane reported sales of $797.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Crane will report full-year sales of $3.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Crane.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $728.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.22 million. Crane had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 18.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Vertical Research raised shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.20.

Shares of Crane stock traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.99. 252,940 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,736. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 249.98 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.07. Crane has a 12 month low of $44.23 and a 12 month high of $95.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Crane’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 15,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total transaction of $1,315,124.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,736,394. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CR. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crane during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 136.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 514 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crane by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Crane in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crane in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

