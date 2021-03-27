Cream Finance (CREAM) Price Reaches $121.68 on Major Exchanges

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. In the last seven days, Cream Finance has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar. Cream Finance has a total market capitalization of $75.00 million and approximately $4.28 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cream Finance token can currently be bought for about $121.68 or 0.00216449 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.05 or 0.00058800 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00006030 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.51 or 0.00232155 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $485.93 or 0.00864426 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00050246 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.31 or 0.00075268 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00031408 BTC.

About Cream Finance

Cream Finance’s total supply is 9,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 616,378 tokens. Cream Finance’s official website is app.cream.finance . Cream Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance

Buying and Selling Cream Finance

