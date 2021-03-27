Creditcoin (CTC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $11.41 Million

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.10 or 0.00010910 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Creditcoin has traded down 12% against the dollar. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $3.45 billion and $11.41 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55,931.70 or 0.99960786 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00033606 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.91 or 0.00083831 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001393 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001811 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004358 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,469,387 coins and its circulating supply is 564,970,555 coins. The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation . Creditcoin’s official website is www.creditcoin.org . Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

