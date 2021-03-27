Credits Market Capitalization Reaches $30.59 Million (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 27th. In the last seven days, Credits has traded 29.5% higher against the dollar. Credits has a total market cap of $30.59 million and $1.32 million worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Credits token can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000243 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00007296 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004747 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000144 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000036 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000723 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Credits

Credits is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 tokens. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News . Credits’ official website is credits.com/en . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Credits

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

