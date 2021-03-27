Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.21.

Several research firms have commented on CRLBF. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Cresco Labs from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Cresco Labs from $16.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Haywood Securities lifted their price target on Cresco Labs to $24.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Cresco Labs in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Cresco Labs from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

CRLBF opened at $12.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.40. Cresco Labs has a 12 month low of $2.58 and a 12 month high of $17.49.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells medical cannabis and medical cannabis products in the United States. It offers cannabis in flowers, live concentrates, and liquid live resins under the Cresco and Reserve brands; soft gels, tinctures, and lotions under the Remedi brand; gummies, fruit chews, hard sweets, and chocolates under the Mindy's brand; and vape pens, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, and shorties under High supply brand.

