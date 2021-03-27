Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) reached a new 52-week high on Saturday after Truist Securities raised their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $30.00. The company traded as high as $27.43 and last traded at $26.99, with a volume of 1271416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.37.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CEQP. Raymond James boosted their price target on Crestwood Equity Partners from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.82.

In related news, EVP William H. Moore sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total transaction of $2,216,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,019 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 8.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,155 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 2.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,211 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 9.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,239 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 9.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,257 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 32,755 shares during the period. 50.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.14 and a beta of 3.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.31 and its 200-day moving average is $18.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.30). Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $654.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.56 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25,000.00%.

About Crestwood Equity Partners

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services for natural gas.

