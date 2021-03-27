Critical Analysis: Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) & Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.2% of Pinterest shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.8% of Alphabet shares are held by institutional investors. 13.2% of Alphabet shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Pinterest and Alphabet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinterest -26.81% -14.42% -12.19% Alphabet 20.80% 17.31% 12.68%

Volatility & Risk

Pinterest has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alphabet has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pinterest and Alphabet’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinterest $1.14 billion 37.99 -$1.36 billion ($3.24) -21.32 Alphabet $161.86 billion 8.43 $34.34 billion $51.56 39.27

Alphabet has higher revenue and earnings than Pinterest. Pinterest is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alphabet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Pinterest and Alphabet, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinterest 0 10 21 0 2.68 Alphabet 0 2 39 0 2.95

Pinterest currently has a consensus price target of $76.05, suggesting a potential upside of 10.11%. Alphabet has a consensus price target of $2,086.54, suggesting a potential upside of 3.05%. Given Pinterest’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pinterest is more favorable than Alphabet.

Summary

Alphabet beats Pinterest on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc. provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc. and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc. in April 2012. Pinterest, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc. provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content. The Google Cloud segment offers infrastructure and data analytics platforms, collaboration tools, and other services for enterprise customers. The Other Bets segment sells internet and TV services, as well as licensing and research and development services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

