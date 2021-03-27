Critical Elements Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:CRECF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Critical Elements Lithium Co. (OTCMKTS:CRECF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,000 shares, an increase of 2,215.8% from the February 28th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Critical Elements Lithium to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

OTCMKTS:CRECF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.10. 13,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,079. Critical Elements Lithium has a fifty-two week low of $0.16 and a fifty-two week high of $1.28.

Critical Elements Lithium Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, silver, nickel, lead, lithium, niobium, tantalum, and platinum group and rare earth elements. Its flagship project is the Rose Lithium-Tantalum project that consists of 473 claims covering a total area of 246.55 square kilometers located in the Eastmain greenstone belt.

