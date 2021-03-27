Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.63.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CROMF shares. Desjardins increased their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. CIBC increased their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.75 to $16.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CROMF opened at $12.54 on Friday. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $8.63 and a 52-week high of $12.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.66 and its 200 day moving average is $10.94.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high-quality grocery- and pharmacy-anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed-use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

