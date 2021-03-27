CrowdWiz Price Hits $0.43 on Major Exchanges (WIZ)

CrowdWiz (CURRENCY:WIZ) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. Over the last week, CrowdWiz has traded up 40.5% against the dollar. CrowdWiz has a total market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $99.00 worth of CrowdWiz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CrowdWiz token can currently be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00000769 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00010118 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $256.76 or 0.00458181 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001535 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000017 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 34.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About CrowdWiz

CrowdWiz (WIZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. CrowdWiz’s total supply is 3,872,355 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,571,868 tokens. CrowdWiz’s official Twitter account is @Crowdwiz and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CrowdWiz is /r/Crowdwiz_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CrowdWiz’s official website is crowdwiz.io . The official message board for CrowdWiz is medium.com/@crowdwiz.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowdwiz is aiming to give investors direct access to investment opportunities in the Crypto world and to enable entrepreneurs to raise capital for financing their projects in an efficient, cost effective, and secure way. CrowdWiz ecosystem is based on the concept of crowd wisdom, which utilizes the collective opinion of a group (the crowd) rather than that of an individual expert. “

Buying and Selling CrowdWiz

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrowdWiz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CrowdWiz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CrowdWiz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

