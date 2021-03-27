Crown (CRW) Price Reaches $0.18 on Top Exchanges

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded up 12.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. During the last seven days, Crown has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar. Crown has a market cap of $4.78 million and $17,335.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crown coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000319 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55,763.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $502.48 or 0.00901093 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $199.72 or 0.00358149 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.36 or 0.00056240 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001289 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000267 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002806 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000029 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Crown Coin Profile

Crown is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 26,844,449 coins. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Crown is medium.com/crownplatform . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com

