Crust One Day Trading Volume Tops $16.52 Million (CRU)

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 27th. In the last seven days, Crust has traded 94.8% higher against the US dollar. Crust has a market cap of $125.96 million and $16.52 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crust coin can currently be bought for about $77.56 or 0.00138205 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Crust alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001386 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00006643 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Crust Coin Profile

Crust is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 2,000,010 coins and its circulating supply is 1,624,149 coins. Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . Crust’s official website is www.crust.network . Crust’s official message board is medium.com/@CrustNetwork

Crust Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.