Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCEL) Short Interest Update

Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCEL) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 85.7% from the February 28th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

In other Cryo-Cell International news, CEO David Portnoy acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $88,440.00. 53.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CCEL remained flat at $$9.00 on Friday. 1,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,803. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.96. Cryo-Cell International has a 52-week low of $4.52 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The company has a market cap of $67.91 million, a PE ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.29.

Cryo-Cell International, Inc engages in the cellular processing and cryogenic cellular storage with a focus on the collection and preservation of umbilical cord blood stem cells for family use. It provides cord tissue service that stores a section of the umbilical cord tissue, a source of mesenchymal stem cells that are used in regenerative medicine to treat a range of conditions, including heart, kidney, ALS, wound healing, and auto-immune diseases.

