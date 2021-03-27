Crypto Sports (CSPN) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $5,463.00

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded up 26.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 27th. One Crypto Sports coin can now be bought for $0.39 or 0.00000698 BTC on popular exchanges. Crypto Sports has a total market cap of $1.08 million and $5,463.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Crypto Sports has traded up 40% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Crypto Sports

CSPN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official website is www.crypto-sports.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

