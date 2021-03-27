Cryptocean (CRON) Price Hits $0.77 on Major Exchanges

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. One Cryptocean coin can currently be bought for about $0.77 or 0.00001374 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cryptocean has a total market capitalization of $6.30 million and $18,325.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cryptocean has traded down 5.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00021325 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00047909 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $343.49 or 0.00613796 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.36 or 0.00064965 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00023135 BTC.

Cryptocean Profile

Cryptocean (CRYPTO:CRON) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 19,121,109 coins and its circulating supply is 8,199,011 coins. The official website for Cryptocean is cryptocean.io . The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptocean is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem. It provides a different financial and technological set of tools for working with crypto-currencies, digital financial assets and fiat money. Cryptocean designed a debit card to work together with a mobile app, in order to provide the platform users with ATM withdraws service through instant crypto-fiat conversion. A digital wallet is available at Cryptocean for the users to manage their funds as well as an exchange service, where it is possible to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies. The CRON token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency that serves as a medium of exchange on the entire ecosystem. It will be tradeable within the Cryptocean exchange and supported by the platform native digital wallet. “

