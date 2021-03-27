Cryptopay (CPAY) Market Cap Hits $5.22 Million

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 27th. One Cryptopay token can now be purchased for about $0.0763 or 0.00000136 BTC on major exchanges. Cryptopay has a total market capitalization of $5.22 million and approximately $4,383.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cryptopay has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00021462 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00048252 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $346.71 or 0.00617224 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.70 or 0.00065341 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00023061 BTC.

Cryptopay Token Profile

Cryptopay (CPAY) is a token. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,378,738 tokens. Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cryptopay is cryptopay.me . The official message board for Cryptopay is blog.cryptopay.me

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptopay is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their digital payment solutions. Cryptopay provides services like a Bitcoin wallet, a CPAY credit card, a Bitcoin payment gateway, brokerage services, and a Peer-to-Peer marketplace. Cryptopay token will benefit the tokens holders with a monthly basis reward, starting with 10% of the total revenue from the services available. Depending on the business success, it could be replaced by referral commissions. “

Cryptopay Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptopay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptopay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

