CryptoPing One Day Trading Volume Reaches $178,156.00 (PING)

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded up 54% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. CryptoPing has a market capitalization of $5.46 million and $178,156.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoPing token can now be bought for approximately $0.75 or 0.00001345 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, CryptoPing has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.55 or 0.00058212 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000995 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00006132 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.90 or 0.00235896 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $489.28 or 0.00875035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.47 or 0.00049131 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.99 or 0.00075095 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00031578 BTC.

CryptoPing Profile

CryptoPing’s total supply is 7,257,786 tokens. The official website for CryptoPing is cryptoping.tech . CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping and its Facebook page is accessible here

CryptoPing Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoPing should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoPing using one of the exchanges listed above.

