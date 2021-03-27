CryptoSoul Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2,170.00 (SOUL)

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. One CryptoSoul token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. CryptoSoul has a market cap of $803,117.18 and $2,170.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CryptoSoul has traded down 30.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $148.86 or 0.00264259 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.57 or 0.00018757 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00010544 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,264.73 or 0.04020431 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00006356 BTC.

CryptoSoul uses the hashing algorithm. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 285,104,484 tokens and its circulating supply is 276,609,123 tokens. CryptoSoul’s official website is cryptosoul.io . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoSoul’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptosoul

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoSoul should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoSoul using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

