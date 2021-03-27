CustomContractNetwork Trading Up 837% This Week (CCN)

CustomContractNetwork (CURRENCY:CCN) traded 38.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. CustomContractNetwork has a total market capitalization of $279,293.00 and approximately $273.00 worth of CustomContractNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CustomContractNetwork coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, CustomContractNetwork has traded up 837% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $185.29 or 0.00328597 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000097 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003811 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004185 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000182 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000547 BTC.

CustomContractNetwork is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 22nd, 2014. CustomContractNetwork’s total supply is 890,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,620,841,876 coins. CustomContractNetwork’s official Twitter account is @CCNProject . The official message board for CustomContractNetwork is medium.com/@ccntoken . The Reddit community for CustomContractNetwork is /r/ccntoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CustomContractNetwork’s official website is customcontract.network

According to CryptoCompare, “CannaCoin runs on a decentralized blockchain platform similar to bitcoin allowing users to send money across the network within seconds. This decentralized network is free of any central authority and follows the core principles set forth by the bitcoin community. The block reward halves every year and difficulty retargets using the kimoto gravity well. The coin is scrypt, block time is 60 seconds, and the total supply is capped at 13.14 million. CannaCoin uses Peer2Peer technology where money can be transferred between two users without the need for a third party. This enables the user to process transactions for the fraction of the cost charged by banks or financial institutions. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CustomContractNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CustomContractNetwork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CustomContractNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

