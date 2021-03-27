CUTcoin (CUT) Trading Up 1.9% This Week

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. One CUTcoin token can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000415 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. CUTcoin has a total market cap of $30.92 million and $679.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00049942 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $145.68 or 0.00259609 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000709 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00015059 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.46 or 0.00018643 BTC.

CUTcoin Profile

CUT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 136,682,345 tokens and its circulating supply is 132,682,345 tokens. The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog . CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

CUTcoin Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUTcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CUTcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

