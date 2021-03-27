CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) vs. uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Financial Contrast

CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) and uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of CV Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.3% of uniQure shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.6% of CV Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of uniQure shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares CV Sciences and uniQure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CV Sciences -68.90% -81.99% -42.70% uniQure -2,738.33% -59.64% -41.47%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for CV Sciences and uniQure, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CV Sciences 0 4 1 0 2.20 uniQure 0 2 10 1 2.92

CV Sciences currently has a consensus price target of $0.69, suggesting a potential upside of 50.98%. uniQure has a consensus price target of $68.46, suggesting a potential upside of 134.14%. Given uniQure’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe uniQure is more favorable than CV Sciences.

Risk and Volatility

CV Sciences has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, uniQure has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CV Sciences and uniQure’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CV Sciences $53.70 million 0.91 -$16.61 million ($0.17) -2.69 uniQure $7.28 million 180.72 -$124.20 million ($3.11) -9.40

CV Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than uniQure. uniQure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CV Sciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

uniQure beats CV Sciences on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CV Sciences

CV Sciences, Inc. operates as a life science company. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products and Specialty Pharmaceutical. The Consumer Products segment develops, manufactures, and markets hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) products under the name of PlusCBD in a range of market sectors, including nutraceutical, beauty care, and specialty foods. It serves internet sales, direct-to-consumer health and wellness stores, collectives, cooperatives, master distributors, specialty retailers, and convenience stores, as well as food, drug, and mass merchandise retailers. The Specialty Pharmaceutical segment focuses on developing and commercializing cannabinoids to treat medical indications. Its products product candidates are based on proprietary formulations, processes, and technology. The company was formerly known as CannaVest Corp. and changed its name to CV Sciences, Inc. in January 2016. CV Sciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in San Diego, California.

About uniQure

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other diseases in the Netherlands. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-180, an one-time intravenously-administered gene therapy candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of hemophilia A; and AMT-190, an IV-administered adeno-associated virus 5-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fabry disease. In addition, it engages in developing AMT-150, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Spinocerebellar Ataxia Type 3 disease. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Bristol Myers-Squibb Company; Gen-X; and Synpromics Limited. uniQure N.V. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

