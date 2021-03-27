cVault.finance (CORE) Market Capitalization Reaches $48.77 Million

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 27th. One cVault.finance token can now be purchased for approximately $4,876.84 or 0.08662875 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, cVault.finance has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. cVault.finance has a total market cap of $48.77 million and approximately $938,250.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.00 or 0.00058617 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00006074 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.77 or 0.00228744 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $480.54 or 0.00853605 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.71 or 0.00051001 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.31 or 0.00075159 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00032051 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

cVault.finance Token Profile

cVault.finance’s launch date was August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info . cVault.finance’s official website is cvault.finance

Buying and Selling cVault.finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire cVault.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy cVault.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

