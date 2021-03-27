cVault.finance Trading 6.6% Lower Over Last Week (CORE)

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. During the last seven days, cVault.finance has traded down 6.6% against the dollar. One cVault.finance token can now be purchased for about $4,768.74 or 0.08756691 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. cVault.finance has a market capitalization of $47.69 million and $965,943.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.66 or 0.00058139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000999 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00005920 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $124.88 or 0.00229319 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $467.59 or 0.00858616 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00049662 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.03 or 0.00075342 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00029365 BTC.

cVault.finance Profile

cVault.finance’s genesis date was August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info . cVault.finance’s official website is cvault.finance

Buying and Selling cVault.finance

