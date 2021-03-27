CWV Chain (CWV) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $11,598.00

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded up 15.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. Over the last week, CWV Chain has traded up 16.8% against the dollar. CWV Chain has a market capitalization of $9.36 million and $11,598.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CWV Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CWV Chain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.37 or 0.00057823 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00005980 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.07 or 0.00223180 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $462.21 or 0.00852055 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00049768 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.50 or 0.00074656 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00028748 BTC.

CWV Chain Profile

CWV Chain was first traded on August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 tokens. The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CWV Chain is cwv.io . CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

CWV Chain Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CWV Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CWV Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CWV Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CWV Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.