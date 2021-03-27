CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) Short Interest Up 633.3% in March

CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 633.3% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

CYGIY opened at $34.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.72. CyberAgent has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $36.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.25 and a beta of -0.16.

Get CyberAgent alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CyberAgent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Abema, a hybrid service that offers linear (TV) and on-demand viewing; Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting.

Featured Article: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for CyberAgent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberAgent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.