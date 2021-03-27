CyberVein Reaches Market Cap of $235.73 Million (CVT)

CyberVein (CURRENCY:CVT) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. CyberVein has a total market cap of $235.73 million and approximately $9.12 million worth of CyberVein was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CyberVein has traded up 21.9% against the US dollar. One CyberVein coin can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000396 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About CyberVein

CyberVein (CVT) is a coin. It was first traded on March 4th, 2018. CyberVein’s total supply is 2,147,483,648 coins and its circulating supply is 1,060,404,496 coins. The Reddit community for CyberVein is https://reddit.com/r/CyberVeinOfficial . CyberVein’s official Twitter account is @cyberveingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here . CyberVein’s official website is www.cybervein.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The CyberVein platform is a Distributed Ledger System that allows for the decentralized management of complex datasets on the blockchain, without requiring centralized storage providers. CyberVein (CVT) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

