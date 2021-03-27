Cypress Capital LLC Acquires 1,234 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Cypress Capital LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 29.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $70,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,772,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total transaction of $452,140.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,725.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,588 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,500 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT opened at $238.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $220.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.49. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $272.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.13 billion, a PE ratio of 56.46, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 12th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.61%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $295.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Tower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.09.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

