Cypress Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Cypress Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,173 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,351 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 223.2% during the 4th quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on QCOM. Cascend Securities lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.88.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $132.99 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $64.55 and a 12-month high of $167.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.86.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

