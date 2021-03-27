DAEX (DAX) Price Down 8.2% Over Last Week

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. One DAEX token can currently be bought for $0.0105 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DAEX has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar. DAEX has a market cap of $3.74 million and $169,097.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00021279 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.79 or 0.00047931 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $343.33 or 0.00614171 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001790 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.35 or 0.00065027 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00023191 BTC.

About DAEX

DAEX is a token. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DAEX is www.daex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DAEX is a clearing solution for centralised cryptocurrency trading exchanges that want to provide a better service to the cryptocurrency trading through a clearing service based on distributed ledger technology. The DAEX ecosystem allows traders to use wallets and perform trades that when matched are sent to the clearing service. The clearing service (CaaS) generates the smart contracts to validate the trades and to make sure the requirements are met. After the validation process, the smart contract runs the consensus mechanism and updates the corresponding wallets with the cleared assets. The DAEX network uses the DAX utility token (Ethereum-based ERC20) to ease the cooperation between different exchanges in the DAEX ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using U.S. dollars.

