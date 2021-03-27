Dai Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges (DAI)

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. During the last seven days, Dai has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. One Dai token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC on major exchanges. Dai has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion and $214.30 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00021267 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00047931 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $342.88 or 0.00613252 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.33 or 0.00064969 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00023149 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,174.77 or 0.03889603 BTC.

Dai Profile

Dai is a token. Its genesis date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 2,959,280,079 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,959,280,053 tokens. The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com . The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO

Buying and Selling Dai

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

