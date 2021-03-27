Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) Short Interest Update

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a decline of 77.0% from the February 28th total of 102,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of DIFTY stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.38. 11,579 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,300. Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. has a 12 month low of $19.01 and a 12 month high of $29.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.44.

About Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd.

Daito Trust Construction Co,Ltd. designs and constructs apartments, condominiums, rental office buildings, factories, and warehouses in Japan. It operates through three segments: Construction, Real Estate, and Other. The company also constructs mid- to high-rise rental condominiums in metropolitan area; produces and constructs steel frames and sells exterior products; manages rental buildings and provides customer services; and offers rental building brokerage and tenant recruitment services.

