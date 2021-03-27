Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) Short Interest Update

Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 96.4% from the February 28th total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:DWAHY traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,820. Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. has a 12 month low of $21.36 and a 12 month high of $34.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.39 and a 200-day moving average of $29.31.

Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Daiwa House Industry Co, Ltd. engages in the construction business worldwide. It operates through Single-Family Houses; Rental Housing; Condominiums; Existing Homes; Commercial Facilities; Logistics, Business and Corporate Facilities; and Other Businesses segments. The company constructs single-family houses; rents houses; develops, manages, and sells condominiums; purchases, renovates, and resells existing homes; develops commercial facilities; develops and constructs logistics, business, and corporate facilities; and provides real estate agency services.

