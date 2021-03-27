Dakota Territory Resource Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTRC) Short Interest Update

Dakota Territory Resource Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTRC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 82.4% from the February 28th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS DTRC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.52. The company had a trading volume of 62,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,704. Dakota Territory Resource has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.47 and a 200-day moving average of $0.45.
About Dakota Territory Resource
