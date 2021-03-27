DAO Maker (DAO) Price Reaches $7.02 on Top Exchanges

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 27th. DAO Maker has a total market capitalization of $115.10 million and approximately $4.13 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar. One DAO Maker coin can currently be purchased for $7.02 or 0.00012481 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.90 or 0.00058509 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00006112 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.98 or 0.00236481 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $474.25 or 0.00843369 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00049365 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.49 or 0.00073779 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00031264 BTC.

DAO Maker Profile

DAO Maker’s total supply is 311,210,311 coins and its circulating supply is 16,400,000 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

