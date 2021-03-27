DAOBet Market Cap Reaches $2.04 Million (BET)

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. One DAOBet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0122 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. DAOBet has a total market capitalization of $2.04 million and approximately $63.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DAOBet has traded up 10.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,214.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $506.51 or 0.00901026 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $201.09 or 0.00357723 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.55 or 0.00054341 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001541 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000265 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002843 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000028 BTC.

DAOBet Coin Profile

DAOBet (CRYPTO:BET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. DAOBet’s official website is daobet.org . DAOBet’s official message board is dao.casino/blog . DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin

Buying and Selling DAOBet

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAOBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

