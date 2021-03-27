DAOstack Trading Up 15.1% Over Last Week (GEN)

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 27th. One DAOstack token can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000398 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, DAOstack has traded up 15.1% against the dollar. DAOstack has a total market cap of $10.92 million and $197,067.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,424.60 or 0.99784143 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00033362 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.44 or 0.00085660 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001412 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001810 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004450 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DAOstack Profile

DAOstack is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,507,939 tokens. The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here

