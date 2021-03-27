DAPS Coin (DAPS) Reaches Market Cap of $4.26 Million

DAPS Coin (CURRENCY:DAPS) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. DAPS Coin has a market capitalization of $4.26 million and $54,382.00 worth of DAPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAPS Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, DAPS Coin has traded up 166.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DAPS Coin alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00021705 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00048357 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $344.59 or 0.00629207 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00028601 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.70 or 0.00065184 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

DAPS Coin Coin Profile

DAPS Coin is a PoW/PoS/PoA coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on September 29th, 2019. DAPS Coin’s total supply is 62,291,475,600 coins and its circulating supply is 57,977,796,500 coins. The Reddit community for DAPS Coin is https://reddit.com/r/DAPSCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAPS Coin’s official message board is dapscoin.com/daps-project-blog . DAPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAPS Coin’s official website is officialdapscoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DAPS stands for Decentralized Anonymous Payment System. DAPS plans to revolutionize the blockchain world by merging previous successful, stress-tested protocols into a premiere privacy package. The DAPS chain will feature staking, Masternodes, full obfuscation (RingCt, Stealth addresses and Stealth transactions), and a unique work algorithm named Proof-Of-Audit. The goal of PoA is to maintain the Trustless standard of public blockchains, while being able to utilize end-to-end obfuscation. DAPS Coin hopes to introduce a new standard of Trustless governance, able to be expanded to other chains. The DAPS Project is a worldwide organization dedicated to building the DAPS coin mainnet and expanding cryptocurrency to mass audiences. Innovative outreach and measures to build a real-world ecosystem are just part of our vision. Financial privacy is not a privilege, it is a right. We hope to make a lasting impact not on blockchain, but the world. DAPS is more than a coin, but a culture.”

Buying and Selling DAPS Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAPS Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAPS Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAPS Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.