Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Stake Lowered by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 32.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 16,017 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $3,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

NYSE DRI opened at $148.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.19, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.12. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.11 and a twelve month high of $149.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.28%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DRI shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $138.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.85.

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 16,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,149,474.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,854,642.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total transaction of $10,424,692.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,664 shares in the company, valued at $40,620,877.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.