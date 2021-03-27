Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Position Lowered by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co decreased its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 37.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,566 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DAR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,200,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972,072 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,716,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,833,000 after purchasing an additional 6,545,851 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 0.8% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,138,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,161,000 after purchasing an additional 48,753 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,434,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,791,000 after purchasing an additional 570,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,771,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,156,000 after purchasing an additional 6,761 shares in the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Shares of DAR opened at $73.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.49. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.96 and a 52 week high of $79.65.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.07 million. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DAR shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.27.

In related news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 122,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $8,585,047.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 853,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,790,843.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jos Vervoort sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total transaction of $953,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,345,796.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.