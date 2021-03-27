Dash Price Tops $199.74 on Exchanges (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 27th. One Dash coin can currently be bought for approximately $199.74 or 0.00355073 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dash has traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dash has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion and approximately $531.03 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00033755 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004978 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,996.10 or 0.05326084 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000154 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000217 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000037 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 42.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000093 BTC.

About Dash

Dash (DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,044,398 coins. Dash’s official website is www.dash.org . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Buying and Selling Dash

